FaraLand (FARA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,908.00

FaraLand (FARA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $55,908.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00788514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FaraLand Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
Buying and Selling FaraLand
