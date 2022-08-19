FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $231.56. 14,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $221.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $271.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

