FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.55 million and $10,389.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,369,884,096 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
