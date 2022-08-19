Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 192,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

