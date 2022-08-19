Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stake Trimmed by Eq LLC

Eq LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

