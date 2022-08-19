FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.66). Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.78).

FIH group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,812.50.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

