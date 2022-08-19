Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00031544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $372.86 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00738772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 262,966,946 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

