Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE:FOA opened at $1.61 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

