Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,684 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 346,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.