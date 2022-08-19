Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 152 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $180.40 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

