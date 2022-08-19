Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

