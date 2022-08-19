Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,511 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 252.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

