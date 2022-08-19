Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,876 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

