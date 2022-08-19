Financial Analysis: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -485.51% -42.15% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.40 -$49.91 million ($9.23) -0.33 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 24.88 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -0.97

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Minerva Neurosciences and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,194.50%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Antibe Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

