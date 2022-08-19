Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 1,722 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.