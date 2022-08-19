Financial Avengers Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 272.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,170,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $433.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

