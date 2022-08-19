Financial Avengers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Financial Avengers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 121,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

