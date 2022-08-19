Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 1,734 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5,657.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 7,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.