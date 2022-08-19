Financial Insights Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,222,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 27,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

