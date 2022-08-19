Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

