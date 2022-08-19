Financial Insights Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $198.66. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

