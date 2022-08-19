Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $806.39

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.39 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 873.25 ($10.55). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 866 ($10.46), with a volume of 374,932 shares traded.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 808.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 814.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

