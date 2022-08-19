First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is GMT Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,399 shares during the quarter. First Foundation accounts for 3.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 3.91% of First Foundation worth $53,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Foundation by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

