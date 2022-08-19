First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $16.98. 732,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,903,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

