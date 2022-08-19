First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 619 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXH traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $96.21 and a 1 year high of $128.18.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

