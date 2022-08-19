First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading Down 1.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.62. 795,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,133,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

