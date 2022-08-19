First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.68.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
