Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 37,288 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
