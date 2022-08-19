Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 37,288 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.