Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $112.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FND. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FND opened at $95.80 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.