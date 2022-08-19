Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £150 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Trading Up 0.5 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £108.65 ($131.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £19.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($196.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,507.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,972.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

