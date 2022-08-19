Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of down 6-7% yr/yr to ~$8.33-8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.31.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

FL opened at $31.98 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.