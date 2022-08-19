ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 293,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. State Street Corp lifted its position in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 213,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 58.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.