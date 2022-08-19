Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to Neutral

Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.