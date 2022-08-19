Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to Neutral

Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

