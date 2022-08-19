FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $187,405.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.