Fractal (FCL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,743.00

Fractal (FCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $457,532.21 and approximately $30,743.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
