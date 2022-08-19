Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) versus Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Analysis

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freeline Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 687.73%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.80%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63% Beam Therapeutics -304.21% -27.45% -16.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.34 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 78.15 -$370.64 million ($3.40) -16.94

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

