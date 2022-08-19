Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €54.95 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th.

FRA:FRE opened at €24.57 ($25.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

