Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.