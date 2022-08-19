Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BOND opened at $96.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

