Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

