Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 99,200 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lindblad Expeditions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.73 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

