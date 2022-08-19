Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 885.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 147,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 132,370 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 677,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,346,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

