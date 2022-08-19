FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
FRP Stock Performance
FRPH stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.29 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,465.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Articles
