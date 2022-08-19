Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $24.69. Fujitsu shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 56,937 shares traded.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

