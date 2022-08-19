FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 1,900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,431,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

