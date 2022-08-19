FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 2,400 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

