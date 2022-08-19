FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.11 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

