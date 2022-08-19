FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

