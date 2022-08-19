FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,258,625 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

