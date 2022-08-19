FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.